Trenchant Capital (TCC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.20

Trenchant Capital Corp (CVE:TCC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 630 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 693.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 million and a P/E ratio of -14.29.

Trenchant Capital Corp., an investment and venture capital company, focuses on providing special situation debt financing to various companies in Canada. The company was formerly known as Echelon Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Trenchant Capital Corp. in May 2017. Trenchant Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

