TransAct Technologies (TACT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “TransAct Technologies, Incorporated, designs, develops, manufactures and markets transaction-based printers and related products under the ITHACA and MAGNETEC and TRANSACT.COM brand names. The company focuses on five vertical markets: point-of-sale(POS), gaming and lottery, financial services, kiosk and Internet. The company’s printers are trusted world-wide to provide crisp, clean transaction records from receipts, tickets and coupons, register journal and other documents. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TACT. ValuEngine lowered TransAct Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. B. Riley set a $14.00 target price on TransAct Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

NASDAQ TACT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.83. 1,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,925. TransAct Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.25 million, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.88.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). TransAct Technologies had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $11.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransAct Technologies will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from TransAct Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. TransAct Technologies’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

In other TransAct Technologies news, Director John Dillon bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $88,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,290.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 158.8% during the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 50,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 113,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 225,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 63,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, assembles, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal, inkjet, and impact printers and terminals to generate labels and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, coupons, register journals, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

