Traders Sell Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) on Strength (TMO)

Investors sold shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $69.00 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $381.57 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $312.57 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Thermo Fisher Scientific had the 15th highest net out-flow for the day. Thermo Fisher Scientific traded up $1.66 for the day and closed at $263.09

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.70.

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $104.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.12%.

In other news, SVP Gregory J. Herrema sold 19,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $5,017,168.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,506,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $665,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,388,124 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 263.9% during the fourth quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,887.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

