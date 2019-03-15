Traders Sell Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) on Strength (JNJ)

Traders sold shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on strength during trading on Wednesday. $122.76 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $235.68 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $112.92 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Johnson & Johnson had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Johnson & Johnson traded up $0.23 for the day and closed at $139.41

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (down previously from $162.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, January 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $137.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.81.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $373.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.27 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.01%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,433,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,490,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235,861 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 213,433,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,490,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235,861 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 182,903,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,603,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486,924 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11,576.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 74,757,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 74,117,373 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,364,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Traders Sell Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) on Strength (JNJ)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/traders-sell-shares-of-johnson-johnson-jnj-on-strength-jnj-2.html.

About Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.