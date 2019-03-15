Traders Sell Shares of Autodesk (ADSK) on Strength (ADSK)

Traders sold shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $52.13 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $281.65 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $229.52 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Autodesk had the 26th highest net out-flow for the day. Autodesk traded up $0.13 for the day and closed at $153.28

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $185.00 price target on Autodesk and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Autodesk from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Autodesk from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Autodesk from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.45.

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1,393.45, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.94.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The software company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,064,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 8,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,458,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,675,335. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

