Traders Sell Edwards Lifesciences (EW) on Strength Following Insider Selling

Investors sold shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday following insider selling activity. $50.16 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $181.05 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $130.89 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Edwards Lifesciences had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Edwards Lifesciences traded up $2.47 for the day and closed at $177.91Specifically, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $4,719,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,926 shares in the company, valued at $10,925,751.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 6,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.15, for a total transaction of $994,975.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 122,366 shares in the company, valued at $18,128,522.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,522 shares of company stock worth $26,990,579 over the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.10.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The business had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.72 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 31.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/traders-sell-edwards-lifesciences-ew-on-strength-following-insider-selling.html.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.