Traders Sell Cigna (CI) on Strength (CI)

Investors sold shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $89.55 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $150.72 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $61.17 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Cigna had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Cigna traded up $3.70 for the day and closed at $168.00

Several brokerages recently commented on CI. Leerink Swann upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $187.17 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, December 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.30 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.28.

The firm has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The health services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by ($0.07). Cigna had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.28%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Evanko purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $163.40 per share, with a total value of $326,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 9,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total transaction of $1,655,879.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

