Traders Sell Amgen (AMGN) on Strength (AMGN)

Traders sold shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $256.13 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $468.91 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $212.78 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Amgen had the 32nd highest net out-flow for the day. Amgen traded up $3.48 for the day and closed at $191.24
A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.79.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $116.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.21.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 40.28%.
In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.88, for a total value of $377,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,933.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Ruggie Capital Group increased its position in shares of Amgen by 297.1% during the 4th quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 710.5% during the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.
About Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.
