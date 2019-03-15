Traders Buy Shares of The Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $38.86 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $24.17 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $14.69 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, The Ultimate Software Group had the 29th highest net in-flow for the day. The Ultimate Software Group traded down ($0.16) for the day and closed at $331.82

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded The Ultimate Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered The Ultimate Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $332.54 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered The Ultimate Software Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered The Ultimate Software Group to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $303.00 to $331.50 in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Ultimate Software Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Ultimate Software Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.77, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.33.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $1.37. The company had revenue of $304.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.60 million. The Ultimate Software Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John C. Phenicie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.97, for a total transaction of $1,659,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,677 shares in the company, valued at $17,155,213.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Fitzpatrick, Jr. sold 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total value of $176,292.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,299,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,522 shares of company stock valued at $50,593,109 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTI. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in The Ultimate Software Group by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Ultimate Software Group in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in The Ultimate Software Group in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in The Ultimate Software Group by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Ultimate Software Group in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI)

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions primarily to enterprise companies in the United States and Canada. The company's UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses need to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

