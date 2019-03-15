Traders Buy Shares of FedEx (FDX) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $211.02 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $66.48 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $144.54 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, FedEx had the 16th highest net in-flow for the day. FedEx traded down ($1.10) for the day and closed at $177.98

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Bank of America downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on FedEx from $307.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.74.

Get FedEx alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.63.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.02). FedEx had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.98%.

In other news, Director David P. Steiner acquired 7,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $162.92 per share, with a total value of $1,140,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,942.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 2,300 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.24, for a total value of $419,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,500,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. HC Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,333 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $522,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,062 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,286 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in FedEx by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 31,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,964 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Traders Buy Shares of FedEx (FDX) on Weakness” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/traders-buy-shares-of-fedex-fdx-on-weakness.html.

FedEx Company Profile (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Read More: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.