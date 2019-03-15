Traders Buy Shares of Constellation Brands (STZ) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $203.11 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $73.23 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $129.88 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Constellation Brands had the 21st highest net in-flow for the day. Constellation Brands traded down ($0.16) for the day and closed at $170.45

Several research firms have recently commented on STZ. Macquarie cut shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $289.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, December 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $233.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.52.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.45.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 9th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 12th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 11th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.67%.

In related news, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total transaction of $140,170.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,556,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.72, for a total transaction of $262,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,057,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,903,000 after buying an additional 70,095 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,013,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,276,000 after acquiring an additional 30,782 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,013,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,276,000 after acquiring an additional 30,782 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,054,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,285,000 after acquiring an additional 133,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,488,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/traders-buy-shares-of-constellation-brands-stz-on-weakness.html.

About Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.