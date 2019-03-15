Traders Buy High Volume of Fortive Call Options (FTV)

Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,620 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,460% compared to the typical volume of 168 call options.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortive from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

In other Fortive news, insider William W. Pringle sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $35,087.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 3,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total transaction of $305,785.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,116.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,964 shares of company stock valued at $486,847. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 1,090.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,072,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646,796 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $246,463,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Fortive by 3,401.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,533,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,461,167 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fortive during the third quarter worth $125,037,000. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $53,836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTV opened at $82.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a 1-year low of $62.89 and a 1-year high of $88.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 40.50% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 9.15%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

