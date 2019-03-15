Traders Buy High Volume of Eversource Energy Call Options (ES)

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 1,403 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,153% compared to the typical daily volume of 112 call options.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 11,500 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $789,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanford Cloud, Jr. sold 1,042 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $71,762.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,201 shares of company stock worth $7,727,360 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 18.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,103,000 after acquiring an additional 51,023 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 12.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 12.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 214,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ES opened at $70.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.31. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.76 and a 52 week high of $71.27.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

ES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, January 7th. Bank of America downgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Macquarie raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays set a $66.00 price objective on Eversource Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.18.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in three segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

