Trade Token (TIO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $0.00

Trade Token (CURRENCY:TIO) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Trade Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0843 or 0.00001310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $5.60, $20.33 and $18.94. Trade Token has a market cap of $7.58 million and $0.00 worth of Trade Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Trade Token has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $679.37 or 0.17148828 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00053158 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00001254 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

About Trade Token

TIO is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Trade Token’s total supply is 223,534,823 coins and its circulating supply is 89,921,436 coins. Trade Token’s official website is trade.io . The official message board for Trade Token is medium.com/@trade.io . Trade Token’s official Twitter account is @TradeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Trade Token Coin Trading

Trade Token can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trade Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trade Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trade Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

