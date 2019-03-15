Toyota Motor Corp (TM) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $117.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Toyota Motor Corp has a 1-year low of $111.12 and a 1-year high of $138.68. The firm has a market cap of $175.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.70.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($1.69). Toyota Motor had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $69.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Corp will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

