Toyota Motor Corp (TM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th.

TM traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.05. 1,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.70. Toyota Motor has a 52 week low of $111.12 and a 52 week high of $138.68.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $69.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.22 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

