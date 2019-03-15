Townsquare Media (TSQ) Given “Buy” Rating at Noble Financial

Noble Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) in a report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Townsquare Media from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th.

NYSE:TSQ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.46. 435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,233. The firm has a market cap of $103.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Townsquare Media has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $9.79.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $108.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.88 million. Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Townsquare Media will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.13%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Townsquare Media by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 12,301 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 41.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through two segments, Local Marketing Solutions and Entertainment. The Local Marketing Solutions segment provides broadcast and digital solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

