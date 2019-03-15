Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) EVP Sells $3,518,907.01 in Stock

Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 37,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $3,518,907.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,375.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:TSS opened at $93.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. Total System Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.58 and a 52 week high of $100.39.

Get Total System Services alerts:

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.62 million. Total System Services had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 30.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Total System Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSS. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Total System Services in a report on Monday, December 31st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Total System Services from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Total System Services to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total System Services in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Total System Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.53.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Total System Services by 6,655.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,932,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,888,967 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Total System Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,526,000. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in Total System Services by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,296,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,360,000 after buying an additional 932,978 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Total System Services by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,785,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $145,134,000 after buying an additional 900,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Total System Services by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,662,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,251,000 after buying an additional 593,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/total-system-services-inc-tss-evp-sells-3518907-01-in-stock.html.

About Total System Services

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Total System Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total System Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.