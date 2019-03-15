Total Sees Unusually High Options Volume (TOT)

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,826 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 848% compared to the average volume of 298 call options.

TOT opened at $58.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $145.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Total has a twelve month low of $49.70 and a twelve month high of $65.69.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17. Total had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Total will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.7237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Total’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOT. HL Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Total by 18.0% during the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Total by 37.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Total by 19.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 211,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $13,624,000 after buying an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Total in the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Total in the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

TOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Friday, December 14th. Bank of America raised Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank raised Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, GMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

