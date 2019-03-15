Tilly’s (TLYS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of (0.01)-$0.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$128-130 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $131.69 million.Tilly’s also updated its Q1 2019 guidance to $-0.01-0.03 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilly’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Tilly’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Tilly’s from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $18.00 price objective on Tilly’s and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.40.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $25.46. The company has a market capitalization of $346.10 million, a PE ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.37.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tilly’s will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th.

In related news, insider Hezy Shaked sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $213,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Tilly’s (TLYS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/tillys-tlys-updates-q1-earnings-guidance.html.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

See Also: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.