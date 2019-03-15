Tigercoin (TGC) Market Capitalization Achieves $109,239.00

Tigercoin (CURRENCY:TGC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. In the last seven days, Tigercoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One Tigercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. Tigercoin has a total market cap of $109,239.00 and $0.00 worth of Tigercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00012417 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000074 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00042952 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded 59.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tigercoin Profile

Tigercoin (CRYPTO:TGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2013. Tigercoin’s total supply is 43,536,800 coins. The official website for Tigercoin is tigercoin.wordpress.com . Tigercoin’s official Twitter account is @TigerCoin

Buying and Selling Tigercoin

Tigercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tigercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tigercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tigercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

