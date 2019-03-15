Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) Price Hits $3.26

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. Tezos (Pre-Launch) has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $1.57 million worth of Tezos (Pre-Launch) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos (Pre-Launch) coin can now be purchased for about $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, RightBTC, UEX and ZB.COM. In the last week, Tezos (Pre-Launch) has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos (Pre-Launch) alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00011458 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00022863 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Tezos (Pre-Launch)

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. Tezos (Pre-Launch)’s official message board is www.tezos.ch . The Reddit community for Tezos (Pre-Launch) is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tezos (Pre-Launch) is www.tezos.com . Tezos (Pre-Launch)’s official Twitter account is @tez0s

Tezos (Pre-Launch) Coin Trading

Tezos (Pre-Launch) can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Gatecoin, UEX, ZB.COM, Coinone, HitBTC, Kraken, Bitfinex, Huobi and RightBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos (Pre-Launch) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos (Pre-Launch) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos (Pre-Launch) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos (Pre-Launch) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos (Pre-Launch) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.