Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,927 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $18,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 52.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,069,000 after purchasing an additional 139,001 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 10.2% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth about $473,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth about $872,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 43.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXRH traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.47. 9,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,310. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a twelve month low of $55.75 and a twelve month high of $75.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.68.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $605.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXRH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.71.

In related news, President Scott Matthew Colosi sold 34,247 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total value of $2,136,670.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 121,388 shares in the company, valued at $7,573,397.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of February 19, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 580 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

