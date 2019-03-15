Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.19 Million Stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 12.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,940,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,919,000 after acquiring an additional 219,751 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,054,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,305,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,847,000 after purchasing an additional 97,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,857,146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,431,000 after purchasing an additional 87,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 61.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 219,054 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,726,000 after purchasing an additional 82,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAKE stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.51. 6,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,045. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.34. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 12-month low of $41.63 and a 12-month high of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of -0.03 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $585.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.71 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.32%.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 1,000 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $46,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Overton sold 159,297 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $7,587,316.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAKE shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Maxim Group raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

Cheesecake Factory Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of November 20, 2018, it operated 217 company-owned restaurants, including 201 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 21 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

