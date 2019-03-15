Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 5,242 Shares of Range Resources Corp. (RRC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,517 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.05% of Range Resources worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,045,053 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,001,000 after purchasing an additional 81,479 shares during the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Range Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Range Resources by 39.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 107,175 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 30,504 shares during the period. Rockshelter Capital Management LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 134.6% in the third quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management LLC now owns 330,477 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 189,622 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Range Resources by 3,486.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 136,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 132,487 shares during the period.

In other Range Resources news, Director James M. Funk purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,706 shares in the company, valued at $222,518.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Gray purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $219,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,453.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RRC traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,241,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,744,523. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Range Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $18.59.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.35 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 53.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Range Resources Corp. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 7.08%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RRC. TheStreet lowered Range Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Tudor Pickering lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $16.00 price objective on Range Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley set a $21.00 price objective on Range Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.37.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

