Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 13,285 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,285 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 487.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,500,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,857 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,922,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $691,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,925 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,682,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,932 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,467,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,900,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $602,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,339 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.33. The company had a trading volume of 35,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,194,355. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $90.56.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/texas-permanent-school-fund-buys-13285-shares-of-ishares-core-sp-small-cap-etf-ijr.html.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.