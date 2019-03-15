Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (TTPH) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40), Morningstar.com reports. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 432.40% and a negative return on equity of 65.89%. The business had revenue of $4.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 million.

Shares of NASDAQ TTPH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,049. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $66.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.99.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.54.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 21,089 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 392.6% during the third quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 87,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 69,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is eravacycline, a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

