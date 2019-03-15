Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (TTPH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.40), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 million. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 432.40% and a negative return on equity of 65.89%.
TTPH opened at $1.29 on Friday. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $66.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.99.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 7th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.54.
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is eravacycline, a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.
