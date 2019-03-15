Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (TTPH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.40), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 million. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 432.40% and a negative return on equity of 65.89%.

TTPH opened at $1.29 on Friday. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $66.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.99.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 7th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 21,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 114,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 27,170 shares during the last quarter. 44.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is eravacycline, a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

