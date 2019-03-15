Tesla (TSLA) Given a $220.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been given a $220.00 price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 21.16% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. JMP Securities set a $408.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, February 11th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.95.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla stock traded down $10.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $279.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,315,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,407,668. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Tesla has a 12 month low of $244.59 and a 12 month high of $387.46. The stock has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of -48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.37.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.93. Tesla had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.04) earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 8,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.58, for a total transaction of $2,664,496.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,727,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 16,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.46, for a total value of $4,790,018.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,444.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,130 shares of company stock valued at $39,063,084 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 127.3% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 90,053 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $23,843,000 after purchasing an additional 50,440 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. raised its position in Tesla by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 19,207 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 371,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after buying an additional 18,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.