Terreno Realty Co. (TRNO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th.

In other Terreno Realty news, Director David M. Lee acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.04 per share, with a total value of $210,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $210,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in Terreno Realty by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 6,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000.

Shares of TRNO traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,852. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.83. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $33.24 and a 52 week high of $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 88.07%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

