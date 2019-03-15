Ten Entertainment Group (TEG) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also commented on TEG. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Ten Entertainment Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a report on Tuesday, January 15th.

Ten Entertainment Group stock opened at GBX 217 ($2.84) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.90. Ten Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of GBX 208 ($2.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 282 ($3.68).

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 42 bowling sites with approximately 1,000 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, and restaurant and bar services.

