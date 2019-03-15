Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Trims Stake in Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lowered its holdings in shares of Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) by 96.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,441,537 shares during the quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C.’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Senseonics by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. 30.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Senseonics stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.62. The stock had a trading volume of 19,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,493. Senseonics Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $5.29.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Senseonics in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Senseonics in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

