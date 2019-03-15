Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Invests $364,000 in Esterline Technologies Co. (ESL) Stock

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Esterline Technologies Co. (NYSE:ESL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESL. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esterline Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Esterline Technologies by 193.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Esterline Technologies by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Esterline Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Esterline Technologies by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Esterline Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Esterline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $123.00 price target on Esterline Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Esterline Technologies from $85.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Esterline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.32.

NYSE ESL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.49. The stock had a trading volume of 591,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,503. Esterline Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $69.05 and a 52-week high of $122.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Esterline Technologies (NYSE:ESL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.43. Esterline Technologies had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $484.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Esterline Technologies Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Esterline Technologies

Esterline Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of aircraft parts and components, automated drilling products and machine tool systems. It operates through the following segments: Avionics & Controls; Sensors & Systems; and Advanced Materials. The Avionics & Controls segment includes avionics systems, control systems, interface technologies and communication systems capabilities.

