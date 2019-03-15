Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Acquires 14,000 Shares of Integrated Device Technology Inc (IDTI)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 162.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C.’s holdings in Integrated Device Technology were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $42,233,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $13,299,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $1,209,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $16,011,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 26,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDTI traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.34. 38,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,178,181. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Integrated Device Technology Inc has a 12 month low of $27.71 and a 12 month high of $48.93. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). Integrated Device Technology had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $240.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.64 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Integrated Device Technology Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IDTI. BidaskClub raised shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Charter Equity downgraded shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

Integrated Device Technology Profile

Integrated Device Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive, industrial, and industrial end-markets. It operates in two segments, Communications; and Computing, Consumer and Industrial. The Communications segment offers clocks and timing solutions; radio frequency products; flow-control management products, including multi-port products; telecommunication interface products; static random access memory products; first in and first out memories; digital logic products; optical interconnect and frequency control solutions; and Serial RapidIO switching solutions.

