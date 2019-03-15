TechShares 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $0.00 (THS)

TechShares (CURRENCY:THS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. In the last week, TechShares has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One TechShares coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00003830 BTC on exchanges. TechShares has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of TechShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00094060 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00016653 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000581 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000087 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 62.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000415 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TechShares Coin Profile

TechShares (CRYPTO:THS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2016. TechShares’ total supply is 646,359,158 coins. TechShares’ official website is www.techsharescommunity.com

TechShares Coin Trading

TechShares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TechShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TechShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TechShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

