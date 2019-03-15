Tech Data Corp (TECD) VP David R. Vetter Sells 6,000 Shares

Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) VP David R. Vetter sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total value of $588,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,248.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TECD opened at $101.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Tech Data Corp has a 12-month low of $66.93 and a 12-month high of $108.29.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $10.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tech Data Corp will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Tech Data from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Tech Data to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tech Data from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Tech Data presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tech Data in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tech Data in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tech Data by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Tech Data during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Tech Data by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tech Data

Tech Data Corporation engages in the wholesale distribution of technology products. It offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics; and advanced portfolio solutions, such as storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

