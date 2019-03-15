Teachers Advisors LLC Has $863.63 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Teachers Advisors LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,653,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 151,069 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.0% of Teachers Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $863,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 10,790 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 36,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.3% during the second quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 12,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 36,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the second quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 182,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.45. 5,174,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,286,595. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $361.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.11 and a one year high of $119.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $26.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 24.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Peter Scher sold 18,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,961,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total transaction of $599,310.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,569.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,110. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $121.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.87.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

