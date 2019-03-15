TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL) Holdings Trimmed by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,336 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,999,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,198,164,000 after acquiring an additional 340,661 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 24,999,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,198,164,000 after acquiring an additional 340,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,012,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,759,734,000 after acquiring an additional 743,519 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at approximately $720,118,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 7.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,309,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $466,857,000 after acquiring an additional 366,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEL opened at $83.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 12-month low of $69.84 and a 12-month high of $106.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 12,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $1,072,009.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 34,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $2,815,935.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.78.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

