Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Analysts expect that Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Taubman Centers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.97. Taubman Centers reported earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Taubman Centers will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Taubman Centers.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.84). Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $167.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

TCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.85 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Mizuho set a $48.00 price objective on Taubman Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank set a $66.00 target price on Taubman Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Scotiabank raised Taubman Centers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $69.00 target price on Taubman Centers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.53.

Shares of TCO traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.80. The stock had a trading volume of 15,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,361. Taubman Centers has a 52 week low of $43.44 and a 52 week high of $65.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Taubman Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Taubman Centers’s payout ratio is 68.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Taubman Centers by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 124,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,677,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

Earnings History and Estimates for Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO)

