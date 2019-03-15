Talos Energy Inc (TALO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) to report $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Talos Energy posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 89%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $5.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Talos Energy.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $258.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.13 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 4.09%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Talos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Monday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Talos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TALO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 352.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TALO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 51.70 and a beta of 1.57. Talos Energy has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $37.64.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the offshore exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

