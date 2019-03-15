Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.42% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited operates as a research-based pharmaceutical company, engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and importing/exporting pharmaceutical drugs. Takeda’s core business comprise of ethical drugs and its portfolio includes lansoprazole for the treatment of peptic ulcers, leuprolide acetate for the treatment of prostate cancer and endometriosis, pioglitazone hydrocholoride for the treatment of diabetes, and candesartan cilexetil for the treatment of hypertension. The Company promotes enhancing R&D pipeline, while concentrating its management resources to the four core therapeutic areas: lifestyle-related diseases, oncology and urological diseases, central nervous system disease and gastroenterological diseases. It operates in two segments- Ethical drug business and Consumer healthcare business. Consumer healthcare business provides Alinamin (vitamin B1 derivative preparations, etc.), Benza (cold remedies). Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

NYSE TAK opened at $20.83 on Wednesday. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.73.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

