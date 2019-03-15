TaaS (TAAS) Achieves Market Cap of $2.37 Million

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 15th. One TaaS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00007360 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Livecoin, HitBTC and CoinExchange. Over the last week, TaaS has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. TaaS has a market cap of $2.37 million and $441.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007974 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00380596 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025511 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.94 or 0.01717539 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00235659 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 60.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002594 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004979 BTC.

TaaS Token Profile

TaaS’s launch date was February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . TaaS’s official website is taas.fund

TaaS Token Trading

TaaS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Liqui, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

