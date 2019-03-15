Synairgen (SNG) Given Corporate Rating at FinnCap

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Synairgen (LON:SNG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

SNG stock traded down GBX 0.24 ($0.00) on Thursday, hitting GBX 14.01 ($0.18). 53,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,152. Synairgen has a 12-month low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 27 ($0.35). The company has a market cap of $15.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00.

About Synairgen

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of asthma exacerbations caused by the common cold; IFN-ß that is in Phase-I clinical trial for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease exacerbations caused by the common cold; and LOXL2 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

