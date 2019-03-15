Symrise (SY1) PT Set at €75.00 by UBS Group

Symrise (FRA:SY1) received a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective from UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SY1. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €74.07 ($86.13).

Shares of SY1 opened at €81.64 ($94.93) on Wednesday. Symrise has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($85.44).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

