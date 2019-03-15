Switch (SWCH) Earns Buy Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Switch (NYSE:SWCH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $10.50 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Switch in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Switch from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 price target on Switch and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Switch in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.61.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. Switch has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $16.23.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $103.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.36 million. Switch had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 1.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Switch will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0294 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Switch during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Switch during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Switch during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Switch during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Switch by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.43% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services to technology and digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers that conduct critical business on the Internet. The company develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia.

