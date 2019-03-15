Susan Vobejda Sells 875 Shares of Trade Desk Inc (TTD) Stock

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) CMO Susan Vobejda sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,066,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Susan Vobejda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 25th, Susan Vobejda sold 5,250 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $208.56 on Friday. Trade Desk Inc has a 1-year low of $45.77 and a 1-year high of $209.86. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.63, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 3.01.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.28. Trade Desk had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $160.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $159.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.95.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 792.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including connected TV, mobile, video, audio, display, social, and native on various devices, such as smart TVs, computers, and mobile phones and tablets.

