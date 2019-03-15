Surge Energy (SGY) Given New C$1.75 Price Target at Raymond James

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a report published on Thursday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SGY. CIBC lowered their price target on Surge Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Surge Energy from C$4.00 to C$2.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 10th. GMP Securities lowered Surge Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$3.00 to C$1.85 in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Surge Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Surge Energy from C$3.75 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Surge Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.46.

Shares of TSE:SGY opened at C$1.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.50. The company has a market capitalization of $426.82 million and a PE ratio of -72.63. Surge Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.22 and a 1 year high of C$2.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0083 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -508.76%.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in western Canada. The company holds interests in the Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta; the Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake, in northwestern Alberta; and the Nevis property located to the east of Red Deer, Alberta.

