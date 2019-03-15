Superior Gold (SGI) Price Target Cut to C$1.50 by Analysts at Eight Capital

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) had its price target trimmed by Eight Capital from C$1.80 to C$1.50 in a report published on Monday.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price target on Superior Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.60 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th.

CVE SGI opened at C$0.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.24 million and a P/E ratio of -6.22. Superior Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.58 and a twelve month high of C$1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.74.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold Mine that is located approximately 800km north east of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc December 2016.

