SunTrust Banks Lowers American Renal Associates (ARA) to Hold

SunTrust Banks cut shares of American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $10.46 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ARA. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Renal Associates in a report on Friday, December 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of American Renal Associates in a report on Friday, December 14th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Renal Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Renal Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on American Renal Associates in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.21.

Shares of ARA stock opened at $10.23 on Monday. American Renal Associates has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The firm has a market cap of $314.44 million, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

