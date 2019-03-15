SunTrust Banks Lowers American Renal Associates (ARA) to Hold

SunTrust Banks cut shares of American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $10.46 target price on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ARA. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Renal Associates in a report on Friday, December 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of American Renal Associates in a report on Friday, December 14th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Renal Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Renal Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on American Renal Associates in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.21.
Shares of ARA stock opened at $10.23 on Monday. American Renal Associates has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The firm has a market cap of $314.44 million, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48.
About American Renal Associates
American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.
