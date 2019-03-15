SunTrust Banks Boosts NVIDIA (NVDA) Price Target to $210.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective boosted by SunTrust Banks to $210.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NVDA. Benchmark reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut NVIDIA from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 16th. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on NVIDIA to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded NVIDIA from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $210.62.

NVDA opened at $165.56 on Tuesday. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $124.46 and a 52 week high of $292.76. The firm has a market cap of $98.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.27. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 35.35%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 6,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $858,668.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,911 shares in the company, valued at $24,076,695.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

